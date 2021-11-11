Lakers: How Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Are Winning Despite Team Injuries

The Lakers are 7-5.

Digging a bit more into the numbers, beyond the awkward fit of the priciest of those Hall of Famers, point guard Russell Westbrook, the Lakers have also not had All-Star forward LeBron James for six of their first 12 contests.

On paper, that record may sound a bit underwhelming, given that this team has played against opponents with a combined 57-55 record, has played nine of its first 12 games at home, and sports three future First-Ballot Hall of Famers earning a combined $120.75 million this season -- plus two other First Ballot Hall of Famers in the twilight of their career who remain useful role players.

Last night, healthy All-Stars Anthony Davis and Westbrook (the latter of whom is formerly a perennial All-Star, now maybe a borderline one) combined for a whopping 49 points, 25 rebounds and 18 assists to help LA defeat the Miami Heat 120-117 in overtime.

Afterwards, both Davis and Westbrook spoke about how the team is adjusting to its various injury absences. Beyond LeBron James, the shorthanded Lakers were also without guards Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves, late scratches last night. Projected key rotation pieces Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker have yet to play a game for LA this season.

The team might actually have to play Sekou Doumbouya soon!

Power forward/center Davis talked about how Los Angeles adjusted following a dispiriting 105-90 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The team is now riding a two-game win streak:

"After that Portland loss, we took that personally. We’re not that type of team - no energy, no effort & a little bit of selfishness. We just tried to change that and get wins with an 8 or 9 man rotation. Try to find ways to get wins while everyone is getting back healthy."

Westbrook, too, was very conscious about the fact that LA has just 8-9 healthy bodies available, in his comments about the team's resilience despite the mounting injuries:

"It's amazing, we had so many guys out that we had about 8 or 9 guys tonight. Coach mentioned to us that we were going to have to have guys step up for us and Malik [Monk] and the other guys did a great job stepping up for us tonight... it's character building it shows that we've got a lot of fight and that we don't give in or don't give up."

That weird resilience has been the story of this young season. This reporter frankly did not expect the Lakers to be able to win either last night's game against the Heat or their previous 126-123 overtime victory Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.