The All-Star center will play in his first game since December 16th.

Your Los Angeles Lakers are healing!

Tonight, against the shamelessly tanking, 14-33 San Antonio Spurs, All-Star center Anthony Davis is set to take the floor in the purple and gold for the first time since incurring a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot, assuming he doesn't have any issues in his pregame warmup, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

McMenamin adds that The Brow will play on a minutes restriction, which will limit his output to just 20-24 minutes. Davis injured the foot on December 16th in a lopsided Lakers win over the Denver Nuggets. His return after just five and a half weeks is on the early side of his recovery window, McMenamin writes.

Davis had been playing at an All-NBA level prior to suffering his annual major injury. Through his 25 healthy games, AD has been averaging 27.4 points while shooting 59.4% from the floor and 82.6% from the charity stripe, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals a night.

In his absence, the Lakers managed to stay impressively afloat, posting a 10-10 record since he went down. This was thanks mostly to LeBron James, but also in no small part to the play of the 6'10" big man's understudy, Thomas Bryant, whom Los Angeles added on an absolute steal of a veteran's minimum contract last summer.

Even with Davis playing limited minutes, his return should help the Lakers against a rebuilding Spurs team at Crypto.com Arena.