Anthony Davis gives the Lakers a scare

It was the type of injury that made the Lakers fear the worst.

With 2 minutes and 45 seconds left in the third quarter of the Lakers' game against New York on Tuesday, Anthony Davis attempted to block a shot by Julius Randle and landed hard on his back.

He writhed for a few seconds before rolling over onto his belly, pounding his right first onto the court while clutching his tailbone with his left hand.

The Lakers' players and training staff formed a circle around Davis. Minutes passed. The buzzer kept sounding. There was no movement.

Eventually, Davis was helped up. He stood in a crouched position for a few seconds before gingerly walking off of the court unassisted. He didn't return in the Lakers' 117-87 win.

The team officially called Davis' injury a sacral contusion, adding that X-rays were negative. Davis will undergo an MRI Tuesday evening.

But the Lakers couldn't help but acknowledge that they feared the worst as Davis lied on the court for such an extended period of time.

"It was first a little shock and as every minute went by that it took him longer to get up, there were more thoughts of this is not looking good," Danny Green said. "I was hopeful, it was a good sign that he got up and walked out on his own. He didn't need a stretcher or anything. He's a tough kid. But the way he walked out and the time that it took for him to get up, it looked like something that might be lingering for some time. So we've got to prepare to be able to play without him."

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel was also a bit shaken up when Davis went down.

"Fingers crossed, hope for the best, pray for the best," Vogel said. "Hopefully he gets up and it's not too bad. With all your guys, you never want to see any of your guys suffer anything serious."

Davis is averaging 27.7 points on 50.7 percent shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots a game.

When asked how the Lakers will play without Davis if he has to miss some games, LeBron James said the Lakers will need to "man up."

"Never said it'll be easy," James said. "In the NBA, guys get injured, guys get sick. Obviously we know what AD has meant for this team. And obviously there's no replacing him. You can't say, let's replace what he does. He does everything."

James, who was playing through a flu against the Knicks, said Davis gave him some extra incentive on Tuesday.

"I asked him if I could do anything for him," James said. "He said, 'You've got to win for me.'"