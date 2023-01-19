Probably the single-most important factor in how the rest of your Los Angeles Lakers opt to approach the trade deadline is the long-term health of oft-injured All-Star power forward LeBron James.

But second only to that is the long-term health of oft-injured All-Star Lakers center Anthony Davis (sensing a pattern?). Darvin Ham provided an update on the status of the latter, who has been sidelined since December 16th with a stress injury in his right foot.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, LA head coach Darvin Ham has revealed that Davis played during non-contact moments of today's team practice at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, LA's practice facility. Buha notes that that include pick-and-roll drills and certain play sets.

The 6'10" big man, who turns 30 in March, has missed 20 of his team's 45 games thus far this season. But when he has played, he's been excellent, averaging 27.4 points on .594/.290/.826 shooting splits, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals a night.

Should Davis return around his newly clarified timeline in early February, it would ostensibly ratchet up the pressure on team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka that much more to make at least some transactions in time for the February 9th trade deadline that could ostensibly improve the club.