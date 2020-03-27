Anthony Davis announced a partnership with Lineage Logistics on Friday to help create jobs for Staples Center employees and raise money for Feed the Frontlines LA.

Davis and Lineage Logistics will give a $250,000 matching donation to “Feed the Frontline LA," which will help provide free meals to medical workers at regional hospitals treating people infected by the COVID 19 virus.

Their goal is to eventually raise $3 million.

Davis and Lineage Logistics are also partnering with AEG, the owner of Staples Center, to offer employment opportunities to arena workers who were affected by the NBA and NHL postponing their seasons to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We all need to find ways to support our community during these challenging times," Davis said Friday in a statement. "Whether it’s the people we work with, the small businesses trying to stay afloat, or the healthcare workers putting themselves in harm’s way to treat the sick, we’ve got to give our support however we can. I appreciate Lineage Logistics stepping up and partnering with me to help launch these programs and look out for our STAPLES Center team."