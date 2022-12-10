Lakers News: Anthony Davis Vs. Joel Embiid? Bet.

Your Los Angeles Lakers hope to return to a winning record on their current six-game road trip. The team is currently 2-2, but those two back-to-back midweek defeats arrived amidst a spate of injuries to L.A.

Now, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are listed as available tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, who will be looking to beat L.A. without their second- or third-best player, young guard Tyrese Maxey, but will have their two more veterans stars, center Joel Embiid and point guard James Harden.

Let's look at some fun odds and lines for tonight, via The Action Network.

The Game Spread

Despite the returns of Anthony Davis and LeBron James to the Lakers lineup, the Philadelphia 76ers are favored to win at home. The spread for their victory is pegged at 4.5 points. Take the over.

Anticipated Scoring Totals For The Lakers' All-Stars

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed with scoring over/unders set at 25.5 points. James lately has been happy to cede the scoring spotlight to AD, while focusing more on his passing game and outside shooting. I'd take the Davis over and the James under (for the season, he is averaging "just" 25.8 points a night, right around his listed over/under).

LeBron James's Total Made Three-Pointers

The over/under tonight for LBJ is 2.5 triples. For the year, he is converting 2.4 of his 7.3 tries (an okay 33.1%). That number is due in part to a miserable start to the season. Since coming back from his left adductor strain, however, James has been much better, making a gangbusters 3.8 of his 8.2 treys a night (46.9%). Take the over and look for the long range success to continue for King James.

The contest is listed as starting at 4:30 p.m. PT, so get those bets in posthaste!