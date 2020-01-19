Anthony Davis will miss fifth-straight game against Houston on Saturday

Anthony Davis will miss his fifth-straight game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday because of a gluteus maximus contusion that he sustained during a hard fall in a game against New York on Jan. 7.

The Lakers have won three of their four games without Davis, falling to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, 119-118.

Davis said he needs to be able to sprint and play contact basketball before he returns. He didn't participate in Friday's practice and instead did full court running and shooting drills with some of the Lakers' assistant coaches.

Rajon Rondo (non-displaced fractured right ring finger) is also out Saturday. Alex Caruso (concussion) is available to play.

The Lakers (33-8) will play Houston (26-14) in their first game of a five-game trip. The Lakers have the best road record in the league at 17-3.