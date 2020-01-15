Anthony Davis will miss fourth-straight game against Orlando

Anthony Davis will miss his fourth-straight game against Orlando on Wednesday because of a gluteus maximus contusion that he sustained last week.

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said that Davis did some light work at Wednesday's shootaround, but he is still experiencing soreness.

"He moved a lot more," Vogel said. "It wasn't live action. The coaches bumped him around a little bit trying to test it. He's still not ready. We'll have an off day [Thursday] and practice again on Friday. Hopefully we'll be able to get him into some more activity and potentially even some live practice on Friday."

Davis spoke Tuesday for the first time since suffering the injury after taking a hard fall against New York on January 7. Davis said he has yet to sprint or play contract basketball and would need to do those things before returning.

The Lakers have won nine straight games, including their last three without Davis. The six-time All-Star is averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots a game.

The Lakers (33-7) have the best record in the Western Conference. The Magic (19-21) are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers are 22-0 against teams under .500 this season.

"We take every opponent seriously and respect every team in the league," Vogel said. "We know that every team in the league can beat anyone on a given night. It goes back to stay in the moment, one game at a time mindset."