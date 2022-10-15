Star Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will not be suiting up alongside his L.A. compatriots tonight for the team's sixth, and last, preseason contest, against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Davis, who is apparently still dealing with the lower back soreness that kept him out for two prior preseason contests, will not be able to play tonight against the Kings.

When he has played thus far this year, the Brow has been pretty productive in limited time.

Through his three healthy exhibition games, Davis is averaging 19.3 points on 52.6 shooting from the floor (and 40% shooting from long range on 3.3 attempts), 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, a steal and a block in just 21.4 minutes.