Austin Reaves Could Sign $240 Million Contract With Lakers Next Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves is entering the fifth season of his NBA career. It's been quite the ride for Reaves, as he went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Oklahoma.
Four years later, he has established himself as one of the top players in the league. Each and every season, Reaves has improved his game and has taken it to a new level. Last season was his best, and the expectation is that this season will be his best yet.
The 26-year-old guard has proved his worth, and the Lakers recognized that, which is why they signed him to a massive contract after the 2022-23 season. The Lakers and Reaves signed a four-year, $54 million contract, which was viewed as a bargain then and an absolute steal now.
Reaves has proven that he is no one-year wonder and has the talent and skill to be a top player on a winning team. The expectation is that team's will treat him as such when he is expected to be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Initial reports suggest that Reaves could garner north of $30 million annually next summer. Still, this report by Keith Smith of Spotrac suggests that Reaves could sign a $240 million contract over five years, which would have him sign a contract worth $40 million annually.
"The most likely path for Austin Reaves is to decline his $14.9 million player option for 2026-27, then to re-sign with the Lakers as an unrestricted free agent. For reference, here’s the projected max the Lakers could offer Reaves next summer:
- 2026-27: $41,500,000
- 2027-28: $44,820,000
- 2028-29: $48,140,000
- 2029-30: $51,460,000
- 2030-31: $54,780,000 (player option)
- Total: five years, $240,700,000"
This deal would only happen if he chooses to re-sign with the Lakers. The star guard has made it clear that he wants to stay in the purple and gold, and all signs so far point to him remaining in Los Angeles after next summer.
“It’s super hard,” Reaves said in an interview with ESPN LA in late September. “If you would have told me even three years ago that I was going to have the opportunity to make that money, then I would have jumped on it in a heartbeat. But it’s a business at the end of the day. That doesn’t mean that I don’t want to be in LA. I want to be in LA for my whole career and hopefully we can make that happen.”
Reaves will open up the season as the Lakers' second option, with LeBron James sidelined to start the season.
