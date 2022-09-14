Skip to main content
Lakers News: Behold, The First Trailer For New "Redeem Team" Doc!

Featuring an abundance of Lakers!

The steady stream of new Los Angeles Lakers-themed documentaries continues apace! Next up, we have Netflix's "The Redeem Team," a prestige feature that takes a detailed look at the Gold medal-winning 2008 U.S. Men's Basketball Olympic team in Beijing, a collection of All-Stars who embraced the team concept to make up for the team's shocking Bronze finish at the 2004 Olympics.

It looks like Netflix got a lot of heavy hitters to agree to sit for interviews, including the eventual Miami Heat "Big Three" of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, plus Carmelo Anthony, and head coach Mike Krzyzewski. James and Wade are producers on the project. Director Jon Weinbach served as a producer on the Netflix/ESPN 10-part Chicago Bulls docuseries "The Last Dance."

Beyond James, several other once and future Lakers players and personnel were involved in that year's winning Olympic squad. On the players' side, James, Anthony, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, power forward Carlos Boozer, and center Dwight Howard all suited up that summer. Bryant served as team captain. Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd, who would serve as an assistant coach during the first two seasons of Frank Vogel's Lakers tenure, also played on the club. On the coaching side, future Lakers head coach Mike D'Antoni was an assistant under Krzyzewski.

Check out the trailer below:

"It was terrible to be a part of" the 2004 Bronze medal-winning team, James relays in the trailer. That club featured several once and future Lakers, too. In addition to James, Anthony, and Boozer, future two-time Lakers champ Lamar Odom also suited up.

The documentary debuts on the ubiquitous streaming platform on October 7th.

