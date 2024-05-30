Lakers News: Beloved Former LeBron James Assistant Coach Staying with West Nemesis
Former Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale will remain with the Phoenix Suns' coaching staff, even as the head coach changes. Fizdale will stay in Phoenix and join Mike Budenholzer's staff as an assistant coach.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news via Twitter/X.
The 49-year-old assistant was on Frank Vogel's staff in the 2023-24 season. The Athletic's Shams Charania reveals that the Suns' organization might want to add Fizdale to a role in the front office. Charania later mentioned that Fizalde would likely decline that offer, and now, he is the second assistant added to Budenholzer's staff.
Fizdale was a pivotal part of the Miami Heat's back-to-back title teams, led by the legendary LeBron James. His tenure with the Heat, spanning from 2008-16, was marked by remarkable success and a strong coaching presence. Following his time with the Heat, Fizdale took on the role of head coach with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2016-17 and the New York Knicks from 2018-19.
After a two-year hiatus, Fizale was hired as an assistant coach for Los Angeles in Sept. 2021. He only spent one season with the Lakers, in which they missed the playoffs, going 33-49. That happened to be Vogel's final year coaching the purple and gold.
Fizdale was also an assistant for the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks earlier in the century.
