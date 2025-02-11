Best Reactions From Luka Doncic First Bucket With Lakers
Luka Dončić is officially making his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, and the excitement around his debut is massive.
Naturally, everyone was wondering what his first bucket as a member of the Lakers would look like. Though Dončić threw up a lob in what could have been his first score.
Read more: Watch Luka Doncic First Basket as Member of Lakers
Following the lob, Doncic lined up on the outside and sank his first bucket. His first points was a beautiful 3-pointer.
Considering Dončić landed a 3-pointer as his first bucket, the internet is already going crazy.
Legion Hoops stated, "LUKA DONCIC’S FIRST BUCKET AS A LAKER."
User Giovanni Rossi stated, "Luka Dončić's first touch as a Laker is an alley-oop assist to Jaxson Hayes. Then, he's first basket was a three over Walker Kessler. The crowd went crazy!"
The Athletic stated, "Luka Dončić's first touch as a Laker is an alley-oop assist to Jaxson Hayes. Then, his first basket was a three over Walker Kessler. The crowd went crazy!"
Despite every account on X sharing the same 3-pointer footage, everyone is currently loving the minimal action the Dončić has seen on the court.
Dončić is expected to be on limited minutes, and the telecast revealed he will be on the court for around 30 minutes total. It makes sense the Lakers are being careful with their new superstar.
Dončić has been dealing with a left calf strain and had come over in the trade previously dealing with the ailment. Now, he is working his way back from the injury but has been able to take the court for the first time as a member of the Lakers.
Dončić came over to the Lakers in one of the most shocking trades in sports history. The Dallas Mavericks shocked not only the NBA world but the sports world at large when they allowed their 25-year-old superstar to head to LA.
The full trade is as follows:
Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris were sent to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. The three-team deal included Utah.
Read more: Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis to Miss Major Time With Significant Injury
Despite Dončić playing limited minutes, the Lakers might have already won the mega-blockbuster trade. Davis joined the Mavericks, only to suffer a lower-body injury. He is set to miss around a month.
More Lakers:
Hornets Plan to Challenge Lakers’ Failed Physical Exam of Mark Williams
Will Dalton Knecht Play vs Jazz? Lakers Injury Report Revealed