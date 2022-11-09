Skip to main content

Lakers News: Prop Bets, Game Spread For Battle Of Los Angeles Part 2

The Lakers look for a "road" win against the Clippers tonight.

The Battle Of Los Angeles Part 2 gets underway tonight with two underperforming L.A. clubs: the 6-5 Clippers, "hosting" a mutual home court, and the "visiting" 2-8 Lakers. 

Which Lakers will be available is something of an open question, though it seems pretty possible we see LeBron James return to the floor tonight after sitting out Monday's 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz. Kawhi Leonard continues to be out for the Clippers, in something of a lucky break for the Lakers. Of course, the Clippers will still feature the best player on the floor regardless in do-everything forward Paul George (sorry, LeBron).

This evening's game is being broadcast on ESPN, for some reason, at 7:30 p.m. PT.

All these stats are via the Action Network.

The Game's Spread

As has been the case a heck of a lot lately, the Lakers are listed as underdogs tonight, with the spread project at +3.5 points. The Clippers are, and I can't believe I'm saying this, a worse team than the Utah Jazz club that gave L.A. so much trouble over the weekend, so the Lakers actually do have a fighting chance.

Paul George's Combined Points + Rebounds

PG-13 is projected to nab 33.5 combined points and boards. In his last five games, the seven-time All-Star has put this Clipper club on his back. He's been absolutely phenomenal during that 4-1 run, averaging 31 points and 5.6 rebounds (also 5.2 assists). Given the Lakers' defensive limitations on the wing (and also kind of everywhere) in the last week or so, I think it's a safe bet to take the over on the Palmdale native hitting that mark.

Anthony Davis's Assists

The Brow's over/under for dimes today is 2.5. That's just a hair above his season average of 2.4 dishes a night across nine games. Since returning from his one-game absence due to that irksome lower back, he has actually averaged 2.8 assists a game. The 6'10" big man will be called upon to score more than pass against the Clippers, so the safer bet would be taking the under here.

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers

