Lakers News: Prop Bets, Game Spread For Battle Of Los Angeles Part 2

The Battle Of Los Angeles Part 2 gets underway tonight with two underperforming L.A. clubs: the 6-5 Clippers, "hosting" a mutual home court, and the "visiting" 2-8 Lakers.

Which Lakers will be available is something of an open question, though it seems pretty possible we see LeBron James return to the floor tonight after sitting out Monday's 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz. Kawhi Leonard continues to be out for the Clippers, in something of a lucky break for the Lakers. Of course, the Clippers will still feature the best player on the floor regardless in do-everything forward Paul George (sorry, LeBron).

This evening's game is being broadcast on ESPN, for some reason, at 7:30 p.m. PT.

All these stats are via the Action Network.

The Game's Spread

As has been the case a heck of a lot lately, the Lakers are listed as underdogs tonight, with the spread project at +3.5 points. The Clippers are, and I can't believe I'm saying this, a worse team than the Utah Jazz club that gave L.A. so much trouble over the weekend, so the Lakers actually do have a fighting chance.

Paul George's Combined Points + Rebounds

PG-13 is projected to nab 33.5 combined points and boards. In his last five games, the seven-time All-Star has put this Clipper club on his back. He's been absolutely phenomenal during that 4-1 run, averaging 31 points and 5.6 rebounds (also 5.2 assists). Given the Lakers' defensive limitations on the wing (and also kind of everywhere) in the last week or so, I think it's a safe bet to take the over on the Palmdale native hitting that mark.

Anthony Davis's Assists

The Brow's over/under for dimes today is 2.5. That's just a hair above his season average of 2.4 dishes a night across nine games. Since returning from his one-game absence due to that irksome lower back, he has actually averaged 2.8 assists a game. The 6'10" big man will be called upon to score more than pass against the Clippers, so the safer bet would be taking the under here.