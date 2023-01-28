Your Los Angeles Lakers kick off what could be a brutal five-game road trip tonight at TD Garden against the East's current top seed, longtime LA arch nemesis the Boston Celtics.

Given that the Celtics at 35-15 are the class of their conference, the 23-26 Lakers will have their work cut out for them in trying to at the very least beat the anticipated spread.

Here are some interesting odds and lines ahead of this evening contest, through our go-to gambling aggregator Action Network.

The Game Spread

With so many key Lakers currently not guaranteed to even play, today's spread has increased from a seven-point over/under to the current 8.5-point mark. Boston should win, but can the Lakers keep things close late? Given the tenuous availability of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, it's a hard thing to know before we can ascertain if they'll be there. Let's take the under.

Anthony Davis's Combined Points + Rebounds

The newly-returned All-Star big man had a prolific showing in minimal minutes, scoring 21 points and pulling down 12 board in just 26:11 of game time for Wednesday night's 113-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. LA will need to feature him to have much of a chance tonight. His over/under is set at 30.5. Given his current minutes restriction, let's take the under.

LeBron James's Combined Stocks (Steals + Blocks)

The 38-year-old Chosen One is no longer the defensive stalwart he was in his youth. That said, this month he is averaging exactly 1.5 combined steals and blocks (or, as Bill Simmons of The Ringer likes to call them, "stocks"). Take the under.