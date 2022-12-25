Here are some intriguing props and odds ahead of today's festive action, via The Action Network.

The Game Spread

This has become something of a go-to line for us to predict each game, given that it's a prediction reflective of how we think the entire bout will go. The spread at present sets the Mavericks' victorious over/under at 8.5. Given that L.A. recently lost a game to a terrible Charlotte Hornets club at home on Friday, I think it's safe to say that they are pretty much doomed on the road against a good Dallas team. Take the Mavericks to cover.

Russell Westbrook's Total Points

Brodie's estimated over/under is listed at 14.5 points, right in line with his season average of 14.6 points per contest. To have any shot at winning, Westbrook probably needs to be more aggressive on drives today and boost this overall scoring numbers. This writer thinks that Westbrook will indeed strive to score more, although again the Lakers will probably still lose. Take the over.

Double-Double Lakers Odds

At +300, Westbrook is listed as the Laker with the best odds off nabbing a double-double. Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic is considered the player most likely to achieve that feat today, at -205 odds. Starting L.A. point guard Dennis Schröder (+1600) is the considered next likeliest Laker to notch a double-double. Bet against any of them doing this today.

The game tips off at 11:30 a.m. PT on ABC and ESPN.