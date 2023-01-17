On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, your Los Angeles Lakers join a crowded all-day lineup of bouts, just one day removed from a brutal 113-112 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers. Tonight's opponent: the nakedly tanking Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are loaded with exciting young lottery talent, but are too raw to do much winning this season. Although LA is playing on the second night of a back-to-back, this bout represents something of a must-win, a rare game against an obviously inferior opponent. The Lakers need all the "gimme" victories they can get with Anthony Davis still sidelined.

Today's numbers come courtesy of Vegas aggregator The Action Network.

The Game Spread

For once, the Lakers are actually favored to win a game! Can LA play above the competition and not sink into trading buckets? I think LA can win, but am dubious about it being a big margin. The spread is set at 5.5. Take the under.

Russell Westbrook's Total Points

Weird late-game decisions aside, the Lakers reserve point guard has been on a scoring tear of late. He is projected to feast on this Rockets defense, to the tune of 19.5 points tonight. Can the 34-year-old score 20 or more on the second night of a back-to-back?

Dennis Schröder's Total Triples

Can LA's starting point guard nail more than his estimated 1.5 triples tonight? Dennis Schröder's been in a little scoring slump of late, but if any opponent can help him shoot his way out of it, it's Houston (his old stomping grounds at the end of last season). Take the over.