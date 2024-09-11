Biggest Concerns For Lakers Ahead of New NBA Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2024-25 season as one of the more underwhelming teams in the NBA, despite having two of the league's top players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Their quiet offseason has left fans with little hope, as the team is essentially unchanged from last year. General manager and vice president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, didn't make any major moves during the summer, and now the Lakers find themselves relying on a 40-year-old James, an injury-prone Davis, questionable depth, and a first-time head coach.
With all that in mind, here are the team's top concerns.
First and foremost is the question of how JJ Redick will perform in his debut season as a head coach. Historically, first-time head coaches have struggled in the NBA, as seen with figures like Jason Kidd and Steve Nash. While Kidd eventually developed into one of the league's top coaches, it took time, and the Lakers may not have the patience for a similar learning curve with Redick. While he's known for his basketball IQ, how his offensive and defensive schemes translate to the team remains a mystery until the preseason tips off. The pressure is on, and Los Angeles is banking on him being the right fit from the start.
Another major concern is the health of James and Davis. While both played a solid number of games last season — Davis appeared in 76 and James in 71 — their injury histories and advancing age make it risky to count on them to remain healthy all year. The Lakers' success hinges on these two stars staying on the court, but with both nearing or surpassing 30, the chances of them missing significant time seem high.
The third concern lies with the front office, specifically Pelinka. Will the Lakers make any moves to improve the roster before the trade deadline? The lack of offseason activity was disappointing, but they still have a first-round pick and pieces that could be moved in a trade. The question is whether Pelinka and the front office will be proactive in pulling the trigger on a deal to elevate the Lakers into legitimate contenders. Their willingness to make a bold move could define the season.
Ultimately, the Lakers have a lot to prove, and there's no shortage of skepticism surrounding them. Whether they rise to the challenge or not will depend on overcoming these key issues.
More Lakers: Former Defensive Player of the Year Recalls Free Agency Rejection by 2020 Lakers