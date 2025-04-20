Biggest Overreactions After Lakers Embarrassing Game 1 Loss to Timberwolves
This article was written by contributor Seth Quinn.
The Los Angeles Lakers were dominated by a final score of 117-95 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their playoff series. The Lakers started off pretty strong on the back of Luka Doncic, but were embarrassed from then on, leading to a dominant victory.
Doncic led all scorers with 37 points, but wasn’t supported much, with only LeBron James and Austin Reaves surpassing 10 points. The Timberwolves had a more balanced scoring attack, exposing the Lakers; weak defense.
This performance was an embarrassing one, which means some natural overreactions are likely happening towards the status of the Lakers.
Here are a few of the biggest ones that are a mixture of absurd and also somewhat fair.
More Lakers News: Beloved Lakers Fan Goes Viral for Remarkable Tribute
1. The Lakers have the worst defense in the NBA playoffs
This may not be an overreaction, but more an overlooked issue entering the playoffs. The Lakers don’t really have any elite wing defenders, and are much more offensively focused. Any team that has Luka Doncic as its best player is more likely to be offensively focused.
That is why in Game 1 many different scoring options had good games for the Timberwolves, which amounted to a 21-of-42 3-point shooting game. Anthony Edwards didn’t even have that great of a game, and the team still scored 117 points thanks to great games from Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid.
If the Timberwolves continue to thrive through a balanced scoring attack, the Lakers have no shot in this series. They need to be better defensively across the board.
2. The Lakers need to overhaul the roster around their stars in the offseason
While building chemistry is important, especially for a roster that was basically built at midseason, this playoff game just shows the Lakers need to make some big changes during the offseason.
Doncic and LeBron are fine as a top two, and Reaves is a great third option, but beyond maybe Rui Hachimura as a 3-and-D option, the team needs to make huge changes this offseason, especially in the frontcourt.
More Lakers News: Lakers Postseason Run Could End Early for Simple Reason
After missing out on Mark Williams at the trade deadline, the Lakers have relied on Jaxon Hayes and a mixture of taller forwards to play center. That clearly doesn’t work against a team like the Timberwolves who have Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid.
3. The Lakers are not championship contenders
The Lakers entered the playoffs as potentially the top championship contender beyond the three teams that won 60+ games. That may have been a bit premature, however, as this team is very flawed, and was exposed by the Timberwolves, who have a more well-fitting roster.
Many probably felt Luka and LeBron gave them a chance given their past history, but both players usually played for teams with good role players around them. This roster does not have the defensive-minded players necessary to win a championship.
Unless J.J. Redick pulls a rabbit out of a hat, this team does not seem like a serious contender, and will need to make drastic changes this offseason to keep the LeBron-Luka championship window open.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Pau Gasol Sent Special Message to Lakers' Luka Doncic After Epic Return to Dallas
Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer
Los Angeles Insider Walks Back Criticism of Bronny James with Honest Admission
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.