Bill Plaschke Blasts Lakers For 'Looney Tunes' Interest In Specific Head Coaching Target
Longtime Los Angeles sports columnist Bill Plaschke seemingly isn't a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers reported interest in head coaching candidate JJ Redick. In his latest column for the Los Angeles Times, Plaschke blasted the Lakers for even considering him.
"JJ Redick? Seriously? The Los Angeles LeBrons appear to be closing in on the landmark hire of a bench boss who possesses but one legitimate qualification. JJ Redick could be the next Lakers head coach because he has a podcast with LeBron James. Period. End of resume."
While he does have a point about Redick's lack of experience, Los Angeles isn't going to hire just anyone. If they feel that Redick is the best person for the open job, he will be hired.
He played a longtime in the NBA and has since been working as a podcaster and broadcaster for the game. Redick is a basketball junkie and you can see that when he speaks on his podcasts. While it's not ideal to hire someone without experience, Los Angeles could change the way things are done.
Plaschke continues on Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for only considering this due to Redick's recent podcast with star LeBron James.
"Yet it’s not too late for Rob Pelinka, who needs to realize that if James retires without winning another championship, then the blame will shift to Pelinka. This is the perfect time for him to stand up to James and say no. No, to a coach who has never coached. No, to a coach who will serve as a caddie."
While it remains to be seen who the Lakers will hire, Redick certainly feels like the favorite. Nobody knows if he would be a good coach or not but it seems the Lakers may be determined to give him a chance.
