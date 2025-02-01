Bold Trade Idea Sees Lakers Land All-Star Guard For Austin Reaves
As the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves that could elevate them from a playoff contender to a legitimate championship threat.
Currently sitting in 5th place in the Western Conference with a 27-19 record, the Lakers are just half a game behind the Denver Nuggets in 4th, showing that they are firmly in the mix for a top spot. However, despite the strong play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the team still has areas of need to address in order to make a deep postseason run.
One area the Lakers have struggled with is their depth at center. Recently, star center Davis publicly emphasized the team’s need for additional help down low, which has sparked speculation about potential moves before the trade deadline.
With Davis often playing the center position himself, having a reliable big man could ease some of the workload on him and provide a more balanced lineup. The Lakers are also in need of additional playmaking and scoring to support James, who continues to carry a significant load offensively at age 40.
A potential trade scenario that has gained attention is the acquisition of De’Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. Fox, a talented point guard known for his speed and scoring ability, would bring an explosive element to the Lakers' backcourt.
His ability to create for himself and others would take some pressure off of James, while also providing the team with a solid playmaker who could make an impact in the starting lineup or alongside the second unit.
This season, Fox is averaging 25.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this season. He’s been an instrumental factor in the Kings’ recent success this season and last.
In exchange, the Kings would receive a package headlined by Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Gabe Vincent, along with two future first-round picks—one in 2029 and another in 2031 (top-five protected). While the Lakers would be parting with some promising young talent and future assets, the move could be worth it to give them a better shot at competing in the tough Western Conference.
For the Kings, this trade offers a chance to build for the future while adding depth and versatility to their roster. Reaves has been a solid contributor for the Lakers, while Hachimura’s potential as a forward, and Vincent’s shooting ability, could help Sacramento strengthen their bench.
The draft picks would give the Kings flexibility to build further down the line, making this a win-win scenario for both sides.
Overall, this trade could address the Lakers' need for both a playmaker and added backcourt depth, helping solidify their bid for a championship run this season.
