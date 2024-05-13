Lakers News: Brian Windhorst Provides New Insight Into Bronny James Interest
The Los Angeles Lakers may make the wishes of superstar and NBA icon LeBron James come true.
According to ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Lakers could target former USC Trojan and son of LeBron, Bronny James, in the NBA draft. He explained as much in a new segment of ESPN's "Get Out" broadcast.
"If the Lakers have an opportunity to draft Bronny James, they will do so, whether that's with the 55th pick or if they make another deal around the draft or another pick, I think they will try. I do not think it's going to be their top priority," Windhorst said.
Windhorst has made it clear that the acquisition of Bronny, whether by the Lakers or not, does not guarantee LeBron's presence in free agency. The idea of LeBron and his son playing together, while intriguing, is not the top priority, as previously speculated.
One thing is certain: Bronny will remain in the 2024 NBA Draft. At the moment, the Lakers hold their No. 17 overall pick and a second-round pick in the upcoming draft. The Lakers are aggressively trying to package that No. 17 pick in a trade for an All-Star level player, so if they decide to draft Bronny, they will likely use their second-round pick.
The New Orleans Pelicans can choose to take the No. 17 pick, but all signs show they will do so in next year's draft. The 19-year-old James is coming off a mediocre season at USC, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He did suffer a sudden cardiac arrest last summer, which delayed his USC debut and may have shaken his game off. Coming into his freshman season, Bronny was the No. 20 ranked player in the nation for his 2023 class and a four-star recruit from Sierra Canyon High School.
Bronny is listed at 6-foot-1 (with no shoes), 210 pounds, and has a 6-foot-7 wingspan.
