Lakers Injury Report: Bronny James, 2 Others Out vs Chicago Bulls Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Bronny James, the most-hyped rookie No. 55 pick in history, will not suit up to continue his Summer League run at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas tonight with a matchup against a frisky lottery pick.
That'd be 6-foot-10 Chicago Bulls power forward Matas Bizudelis, selected with the No. 11 pick from the G League Ignite in last month's draft. He's flashed surprising athleticism for the Bulls thus far, and could prove a tough cover for whoever draws the defensive assignment from L.A.
According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, James, rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht, and second-year forward Maxwell Lewis will all sit out under medical advisement.
Overall, though, things are looking up for Bronny James, too. The 6-foot-4 combo guard, son of 20-time All-NBA Los Angeles combo forward LeBron James, had a miserable first four games for L.A., but has scored in double figures over his last two games, averaging 12.5 points per.
No. 17 pick Knecht, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the most exciting stories in Summer League play. The 6-foot-6 former Tennessee Volunteers All-American, 23, is averaging 21.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while nailing 39 percent of his triple attempts.
Neither team is competing for the Summer League playoffs at this stage, as both the Bulls and Lakers are just 2-2. The 4-0 likes of the L.A. Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors are the only clubs remaining for the Summer League's playoff stage.
Fans can tune in to the action at 4 p.m. PT on NBA TV.
