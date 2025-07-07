Bronny James Gets Honest About His Spot With Lakers Next Season
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is working on his game over the offseason and knows exactly what the team needs from him.
James came into the NBA under a massive microscope, but he has steadily improved in the G League and enters the upcoming season with hopes of getting into the rotation.
In order to get more playing time in the NBA, James know he needs to showcase his defensive chops.
"I can't lose that defensive drive, that will get me on the floor," James told Dan Woike.
"There's gonna be guys that can score 15, 20 a game. I'm most likely not gonna be that guy right now. But to get myself on the floor, I have to be a defensive menace, and that's my main focus."
The Lakers need a defensive guard to play alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. James profiles as a defensive guard who can create turnovers and apply good on-ball defense to make it tough for players to score.
Coach JJ Redick is known for valuing defense and effort on his teams, which James can provide in spades.
He missed his entire freshman year of college due to suffering a scary heart condition, but James managed to work his way back on the court, and the Lakers drafted him in the second round after getting him medically cleared to play.
Upon coming into the league, he was labeled as a beneficiary of nepotism since his father, LeBron James, is arguably the greatest player in NBA history, and his father's team drafted Bronny.
Despite his family pedigree, Bronny was a legitimate prospect who posted impressive defensive skills and athleticism in college.
There is plenty of untapped, raw potential in Bronny's game. If he can keep working on his game, he could become a valuable contributor to winning basketball for the Lakers who need someone of his profile.
