Lakers News: Bronny James Hoping to be Drafted Based Only on Individual Merits
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James' son Bronny is impressing during the NBA Combine this week.
After a relatively unhappy one-and-done run with the 15-18 USC Trojans in 2023-24, Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while also maintaining his NCAA eligibility by entering the college transfer portal. It certainly seems like he's hoping to go pro, rather than continue his college career elsewhere. Per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports, the 6-foot-4 combo guard is adamant that he be selected based on his own individual merits, not his Hall of Fame lineage — despite LeBron having said repeatedly he'd (a) like to play alongside Bronny one day and (b) would sign with any team that drafts Bronny. While LeBron has backed off from that claim in recent years, it seems possible he may still be amenable to jumping ship.
“Honestly, I feel like this is a serious business,” Bronny said. “I don’t think there would be a thought of, ‘I’m just drafting this kid because I’m going to get his dad.’ I don’t think a GM would really allow that. I think I’ve put in the work and if I get drafted it will be because of not only the player but also the person I am.”
It seems like the Lakers would happy to burn their No. 55 pick on Bronny as a project, but there's no guarantee he will last that long.
