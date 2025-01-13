Bronny James Injury Status For Lakers Game vs Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday as they resume play following two postponed games. Due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, the Lakers were forced to miss their previous few games but this game against the Spurs will be a resuming of the season.
Los Angeles hasn't played in almost a week but this game will give them a sense of normalcy. The wildfires have been very tragic for the city and the Lakers wants to give the fans some hope with their play.
Entering the game, the Lakers have had a few players listed on the injury report. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been listed as probable for the contest. But rookie guard Bronny James also found his name on the report.
Bronny has been listed as questionable for this game against San Antonio. But even if Bronny is able to give it a go, he will likely not see too much playing time.
The rookie has been shuffling back and forth between the NBA and the G League as the Lakers put together his development plan. When he has seen time in the NBA, it has been at the end of games due to a blowout.
But having Bronny available does mean something as the Lakers want him to get more experience at the NBA level. Even if he doesn't play, it's good for him to continue seeing how life is within the league.
Los Angeles will enter this game on a two-game losing streak, holding a record of 20-16. They currently sit in sicth place within the Western Conference standings and will try to get back into the win column.
Head coach JJ Redick has wanted to play since the fires started but the NBA decided it was best to postpone the matchups. It remains to be seen when the postponed games will be made up.
“I want to play tomorrow," Redick indicated. "I want to coach tomorrow. I want these guys to play tomorrow. And if we can play, we’ll play.”
San Antonio comes into this game with a record of 18-19 and they sit as the twelve seed in the West. The Spurs are on a three-game losing streak so Los Angeles will look to take advantage in this contest.
