Bronny James Injury Status for Lakers vs Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers are on a tear, having won 10 of their last 11 games, including the last six games in a row. This includes victories against dominant teams like the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Clipers, the New York Knicks, and the Indiana Pacers.
Now, Los Angeles is looking to extend their winning streak to seven games against the Utah Jazz, who they had just beaten on Monday 132-113. However, they might have to do it without their second round NBA Draft pick.
According to a report from Dave McMenamin of ESPN, guard Bronny James is questionable with a left forearm muscle strain.
Bronny has been relatively ineffectual during his time in the NBA. Across 16 games, he has recorded 14 points, seven assists, seven total rebounds, four steals, and two blocks over a total of 64 minutes played.
That being said, Bronny has performed incredibly well in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. Across seven games, he is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 12 games.
Bronny isn't the only Los Angeles player appearing on the injury report. Newly acquired guard Luka Doncic was deemed as questionable with a left calf strain, but he has since been upgraded to probable.
In his first game with the Lakers, Doncic recorded 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists. This season, he has averaged 27.5 points, 8.2 total rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.
LeBron James and Austin Reaves are both listed as probable to play with left ankle soreness and a left elbow contusion respectively.
This season, James has averaged 24.4 points, nine assists, 7.8 total rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. Reaves has averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
Finally four players have been designated as out for tonight's game: Dorian Finney-Smith with left ankle soreness, Maxi Kleber with right foot surgery recovery, Cam Reddish for personal reasons, and Gabe Vincent with left knee soreness.
