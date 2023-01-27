Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James's eldest son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., is set to follow in his dad's footsteps for the national high school equivalent of the NBA All-Star Game. Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports reports that Bronny will suit up for the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game. For the boys chosen, the game will kick off at ESPN, on March 28th, at 6 p.m. PT. The best girls in the country will play immediately before, on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. The younger James, an 18-year-old senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, numbers among just 24 high schoolers named to the group. A 6'3" point guard, James is currently expected to be picked late in the first round from among his draft class.

LeBron issued his son a special congratulatory message on his personal Instagram:

The elder James, of course, participated in the 2003 McDonald's All-American Game, and was named the contest's MVP. Appropriately enough, the bout was hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers' then-home floor, Gund Arena. He scored 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out seven dimes while leading the East team to a 122-107 win. He led the East team, which also included Chris Paul, Charlie Villaneuva, and future Lakers Luol Deng (who sat out due to injury) and Brandon Bass. Another future Lakers champ, Shannon Brown, paced the West with 23 points of his own.

Unlike his father, Bronny appears to be considering a college cameo for some seasoning, and has narrowed his choices down to three Nike-affiliated clubs.