Bronny James Reacts To Being Drafted By Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made some history on Thursday, selecting guard Bronny James out of USC with the N0. 55 pick in the second round of the NBA Draft. Taking Bronny means that Los Angeles will have the first father-son duo on a roster.
Bronny, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, now lands with the Lakers. He took to social media to react to bring drafted by Los Angeles.
This is a dream come true for Bronny and he now has a chance to make his mark with the Lakers. Los Angeles will need to be patient with him going forward as his game does need to develop a little before he takes the court.
If the Lakers can allow him time to grow his game, he could turn into a solid role player for them. Los Angeles will be looking to add more talent around the team so Bronny won't be relied upon heavily right now.
This is an awesome moment for the Lakers and the entire James family. This is a special moment that may never be seen again.
