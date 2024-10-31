Lakers News: Bronny James Reacts to Cleveland Ovation
Rookie Los Angeles Lakers point guard Bronny James, son of 20-time All-Star combo forward LeBron James, scored his first-ever NBA points for his hometown team Wednesday. In an otherwise-distressing 134-110 blowout defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, the 6-foot-2 former USC Trojan played for 5:16 of garbage time fourth quarter minutes, but still made the most of his moment. He scored his lone two points (on 1-of-2 shooting from the floor) via a midrange jumper against Cavaliers swingman Jaylon Tyson near the right baseline. James also dished out two dimes and swiped one steal.
Prior to checking in, a rapturous Cleveland crowd called loudly for Bronny James to take the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and subsequently serenaded him with a standing ovation when he checked in for the first time.
After the game, Bronny reflected on the big moment in a presser next to his father, per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times.
"It was insane. Much more than I anticipated for sure. But it's all love. It was insane. It was a nice moment," the younger James said. "The chants, it really got me. I was straight-faced but I felt it, man. It felt really good, especially coming from there. Yeah, it was a special moment for me for sure."
Los Angeles lost its second straight game Wednesday, falling to a 3-2 record on the young year. Cleveland, meanwhile, remained undefeated, improving to a 5-0 record. LeBron James, a native of suburban Akron, Ohio, was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The four-time league MVP played for the Cavaliers from 2003-10, and again from 2014-18, leading the club to five NBA Finals, including the 2016 championship. Bronny, born just before the start of LeBron's 2004-05 sophomore NBA season, spent much of his childhood in Cleveland.
L.A. selected the 20-year-old with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft this past June. He is set to log most of his first pro season with the Lakers' G League squad, the South Bay Lakers, and is not a part of head coach JJ Redick's rotation yet.
The team's biggest addition via the draft was former All-American University of Tennessee Volunteers shooting guard Dalton Knecht, the No. 17 pick in the first round. The 6-foot-5 swingman has already emerged as a key rotation piece, a release valve bench sharpshooter.
Knecht scored a regular season-high 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field (2-of-7 from long range) and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line, while also logging three rebounds and dishing out a dime in 22:09. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.2 points on .452/.350/1.000 shooting splits, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
