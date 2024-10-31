All Lakers

Lakers News: Bronny James Reacts to Cleveland Ovation

The rookie point guard scored his first-ever NBA points for his hometown team Wednesday.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rookie Los Angeles Lakers point guard Bronny James, son of 20-time All-Star combo forward LeBron James, scored his first-ever NBA points for his hometown team Wednesday. In an otherwise-distressing 134-110 blowout defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, the 6-foot-2 former USC Trojan played for 5:16 of garbage time fourth quarter minutes, but still made the most of his moment. He scored his lone two points (on 1-of-2 shooting from the floor) via a midrange jumper against Cavaliers swingman Jaylon Tyson near the right baseline. James also dished out two dimes and swiped one steal.

Prior to checking in, a rapturous Cleveland crowd called loudly for Bronny James to take the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and subsequently serenaded him with a standing ovation when he checked in for the first time.

After the game, Bronny reflected on the big moment in a presser next to his father, per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times.

"It was insane. Much more than I anticipated for sure. But it's all love. It was insane. It was a nice moment," the younger James said. "The chants, it really got me. I was straight-faced but I felt it, man. It felt really good, especially coming from there. Yeah, it was a special moment for me for sure."

Los Angeles lost its second straight game Wednesday, falling to a 3-2 record on the young year. Cleveland, meanwhile, remained undefeated, improving to a 5-0 record. LeBron James, a native of suburban Akron, Ohio, was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The four-time league MVP played for the Cavaliers from 2003-10, and again from 2014-18, leading the club to five NBA Finals, including the 2016 championship. Bronny, born just before the start of LeBron's 2004-05 sophomore NBA season, spent much of his childhood in Cleveland.

L.A. selected the 20-year-old with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft this past June. He is set to log most of his first pro season with the Lakers' G League squad, the South Bay Lakers, and is not a part of head coach JJ Redick's rotation yet.

The team's biggest addition via the draft was former All-American University of Tennessee Volunteers shooting guard Dalton Knecht, the No. 17 pick in the first round. The 6-foot-5 swingman has already emerged as a key rotation piece, a release valve bench sharpshooter.

Knecht scored a regular season-high 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field (2-of-7 from long range) and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line, while also logging three rebounds and dishing out a dime in 22:09. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.2 points on .452/.350/1.000 shooting splits, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

More Lakers: LeBron James Opens Up About Possibly Playing Last Game in Cleveland

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News