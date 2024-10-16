All Lakers

Lakers News: Bronny James Reacts to Steep Preseason Struggles

Los Angeles' rookie point guard has had a rough start to his first preseason.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Bronny James' 2024-25 rookie season was never expected to be particularly easy. The 6-foot-2 former USC product was selected with the No. 55 pick by his dad LeBron James' longtime team on something of a flier, after spending a year as a raw reserve project for an underwhelming 15-18 Cardinal and Gold squad.

Across his first three preseason contests, the 20-year-old is logging averages of 0.7 points on 9.1 percent shooting from the floor and 0 percent shooting from beyond the arc (he's taking 1.3 triple tries a night), plus 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. He's also averaging 1.7 turnovers and 1.0 fouls a night in his 11.9 minutes per off the Lakers' bench. It was revealed prior to training camp that new Lakers head coach JJ Redick — who co-hosted the excellent "Mind The Game" basketball podcast alongside LeBron James prior to his joining the ranks of Los Angeles — plans to primarily develop Bronny James with the Lakers' G League squad in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers.

During an interview somewhere in the Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, ESPN's Dave McMenamin caught up with the younger James to ask him about what has been a fairly brutal preseason run so far.


"For me just getting comfortable," James said of his priorities during these exhibition games. "Just going out there and getting reps, [I] feel like that's the most important thing, grow my confidence and get more comfortable when I'm out there playing 'cause I feel good. The numbers could be better, but I just got to get my confidence up. "

When asked by McMenamin if he felt there was a significant difference between practice and live game situations, and if that was potentially impacting his numbers and comfort, James responded in the affirmative.

"Yeah for sure, it's a totally different game, arenas like this," James acknowledged.

James will have his next opportunity to get in some live reps against an NBA opponent on Tuesday night. At 7 p.m. PT, the 1-2 Lakers will play host to Pacific Division rivals the Golden State Warriors (who are undefeated at 4-0).

Stunningly, James' dad remains one of the league's best players, even on the cusp of his record-tying 22nd NBA season. LeBron James will turn 40 in December, and is the oldest active NBA player. But he finished last season as an All-NBA Third Teamer, suiting up for 71 contests and averaging a totally solid line of 25.7 points on .540/.410/.750 shooting splits, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks, while serving as the offensive fulcrum of a 47-35 Lakers club. James was also named Tournament MVP for the Team USA men's basketball squad at this year's Olympics.

