Lakers News: Bronny James Seemingly Shreds USC Experience
The Los Angeles Lakers introduced their two rookie guards on Tuesday, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James Jr. These two are expected to impact players in the upcoming NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and show their skill set in front of the basketball world.
These two rookies have a lot to prove, but especially James Jr., who has faced a ton of criticism and backlash for various reasons. James Jr. will enter his rookie season after only one season at the University of Southern California. His time at USC was less than ideal, especially considering the cardiac arrest he suffered in July 2023. That life-threatening issue may have had a lot to do with his struggles in his freshman season, which might've been the reason for his limited play as a Trojan.
James' time at USC was not what he expected, and in his introductory press conference, he threw some shade at the program.
"I feel like I've been given an opportunity to showcase what I can really do because I wasn't given that much of an opportunity at USC, so I'm excited for what is to come," said James.
The numbers don't scream NBA caliber, as he averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three in only 19.4 minutes in 25 games. James Jr. feels like he wasn't properly used, which is why he decided to jump from college game to the NBA.
The hope is that Bronny can reach his full potential in the NBA. He will start off in the G-League, and if he can develop there, he could soon help out the purple and gold.
