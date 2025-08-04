Bronny James Slammed By Major Analyst For Not Attending Luka Doncic Presser With Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James was under criticism from sportscasting legend Dan Patrick for not attending Luka Doncic's press conference upon signing a three-year, $165 million extension.
"Bronny James should've been there," said Patrick. "You're the last guy on the roster, you should be there."
"LeBron was not there, although he Facetimed Luka," said Patrick, alluding to James having an idea of the signing being imminent. "The one person who I thought should have been there was his son. Bronny James, if he wants to stay longer after LeBron leaves, like that's your teammate. That's what was surprising. Bronny James should've been there. You're the last guy on the roster, you should be there.
"It just felt like 'hey, my dad's LeBron, we got a vacation.' That's where you say, 'dad, that's my team, that's my teammate.'"
Especially with recent news about James looking to start a league overseas, and the other uncertainty surrounding the superstar, Patrick was led to believe there was more going on.
After Doncic inked the deal, he and his teammates celebrated at a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, soon-to-be majority owner Mark Walter, and general manager Rob Pelinka also joined the festivities.
As for the players present, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxon Hayes, Adou Thiero, and head coach JJ Redick also appeared to be there as well.
Bronny is still working to make a name for himself in the league, regardless of who is parents are, but Patrick's criticism comes as somewhat as a shock.
James put up 2.3 points per game in his 27 appearances last season, but showed tons of potential during Summer League action. Only time will tell how he fares in his sophomore season and overall future in the purple and gold.
