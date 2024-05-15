Lakers News: Bronny James Speaks on Possible LeBron Team-Up
Although it's been floated recently that the Los Angeles Lakers are open to drafting ex-USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James this summer to appease All-Star forward LeBron James, Bronny's dad, it appears that Bronny, for one, would be happy to carve out his own path through the pros.
According to ESPN's NBA-themed Instagram account, James addressed gathered reporters today at the NBA Combine in Chicago, following an impressive showing that has already seen him post a 40.5-inch vertical, make 19-of-25 threes in a shooting drill, and partake aggressively in a scrimmage workout.
"I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad," Bronny said. "I'm just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me."
