Lakers News: Bronny James to Sign Long-Term Deal with LA
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James is set to sign a guaranteed contract with the Purple and Gold, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania:
The Lakers selected James with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC. James was among the most polarizing picks in a long time, and after all the speculation of whether he'd be on the same team alongside his father, LeBron James, that came true on Thursday when the Lakers made the call.
James's potential impact on the Lakers' future is significant. His one season with the Trojans may not have produced NBA-caliber numbers, but his performance in pre-draft workouts has shown promise, elevating him from an undrafted prospect to a late second-round pick.
The 19-year-old played 25 games in his freshman season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three. James struggled mightily in his first seans, but a ton of that can be attributed to the cardiac arrest he suffered last July during a USC practice.
James has come a long way, and to even make it this far is an accomplishment in itself. The guard will spend most of his time in the G League with the South Bay Lakers; however, if he makes strides toward becoming an NBA-caliber player, we could see him alongside his father on an NBA court.
More Lakers: How to Watch Bronny James, Dalton Knecht in 2024 Summer League