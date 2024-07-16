Lakers News: Bronny James Wins Major Tournament at Summer League — Off The Court
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James made a name for himself at Summer League... when it comes to a video game tournament, at least.
According to Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune, James won the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III tournament.
James beat Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams in a special Modern Warfare III map to win the event. The event occurred at the Encore Las Vegas in conjunction with the NBA Summer League.
The Lakers rookie faced some steep competition but still managed to come out on top. Although James came out on top of the tournament, it's been a Summer league to forget for the rookie guard thus far. James' numbers have been atrocious, as he's shooting 6-for-26 from the field and 0-for-12 from 3-point range. James has only collected a combined 15 points across three games, and the Lakers have yet to pick up a win in the Summer League. Of course, it's not all James' fault, but his play certainly has not helped.
James said he is currently in a 'little slump,' but these are the numbers he's put up since his freshman season at USC. In 25 games, he's shot 26.6 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from three. Everyone, including the Lakers, knew James would be a work in progress, but thus far, it has not been a pretty scene. Nonetheless, it might be a long and rocky road before we see James reach his full potential in the NBA if he gets there.
