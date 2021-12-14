Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers-Bulls Game Delayed
    Publish date:

    Lakers-Bulls Game Delayed

    Details on the rescheduled weekend game.
    Author:

    Details on the rescheduled weekend game.

    The Los Angeles Lakers' rematch with the Chicago Bulls has seen its scheduled tip-off time pushed back, but only four-and-a-half hours for now, per a Bulls tweet:

    Originally pencilled in as a matinee contest at 12:30 p.m. PT, the game will now kick off at 5 p.m. PT. This feels somewhat tenuous, as the Bulls, who have at least nine players in COVID-19 health and safety protocols as of this writing, saw their prior two scheduled games (tonight against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors) postponed indefinitely in response to their felled players.

    The Lakers are dealing with a coronavirus case of their own, as swingman Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for the disease today and will not travel with the team ahead of their Wednesday bout with the Dallas Mavericks.

    Read More

    Before losing two straight games after the coronavirus cases started to decimate Chicago's roster, the Bulls had been on a roll, winning four consecutive contests. At 17-10, Chicago is currently owns the Eastern Conference's second-best record, largely behind the play of star wings DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, plus center Nikola Vucevic and ex-Laker guards Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

    Should enough Bulls players clear protocols, the game seems possible at the new scheduled tip-off time.

    K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports that key Bulls players DeRozan, Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green could potentially return in time for the game. LaVine, forwards Stanley Johnson and Alize Johnson, plus wings Troy Brown Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, Matt Thomas would all still be unavailable for Chicago.

    lebron james zach lavine usa today
    News

    Lakers-Bulls Game Delayed

    28 minutes ago
    Russell Westbrook
    News

    Lakers Have Talked About Russell Westbrook Trade

    2 hours ago
    talen horton tucker usa today 12-12-21
    News

    Lakers: LA Cancels Practice Due To Talen Horton Tucker Testing Positive For Covid-19

    4 hours ago
    lakers jerami grant talen horton tucker usa today 11-28-21
    News

    Lakers Eyeing Possible Trade For Jerami Grant

    4 hours ago
    lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant For a Record He Probably Does Not Want to Own

    7 hours ago
    lakersdefense
    News

    Lakers Frank Vogel says L.A. is 'Making Progress' as a Team

    21 hours ago
    lebron-james-flummuxed
    News

    Lakers: Watch LeBron James' Hilariously Steal Wendell Carter Jr's Glasses Mid-Game

    23 hours ago
    lakers-jersey
    News

    Lakers: LA Has Been Dominating The Third Quarter

    Dec 13, 2021