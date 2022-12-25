Your Los Angeles Lakers could use something of a Christmas miracle as they continue square off against All-NBA lead guard Luka Doncic and the rest of his healthy Dallas Mavericks today on the road.

The team has been in free-fall since losing All-Star center Anthony Davis, out with a stress injury in his right foot for the past week. In its four full games without The Brow, the club has gone 1-3, with the latest defeat being probably the most egregious. L.A. fell to the 9-24 Charlotte Hornets (no that record is not a typo) on Friday, 134-130.

So can the Lakers right the ship on this current five-game road trip? Beyond Dallas, the team will face off against the surprisingly competitive 11-21 Orlando Magic, the 16-17 Miami Heat (who are better than their record would suggest, given that their best player, Jimmy Butler, has played just half of their games), the 17-16 Atlanta Hawks, and finally a rematch against the Hornets.

$47.1 million sixth man Russell Westbrook, whose contract is part of the reason the Lakers lack the kind of quality depth that could theoretically help them withstand the absence of a player like Davis, was asked about how L.A. intends to approach the road trip on Friday, following the Hornets defeat.

"I don't know," Westbrook sighed. "You know honestly man, I think, just for me, just one day at a time, take whatever challenge comes next, against Dallas, and then go from there."

After Dallas, the Lakers will face three sub-.500 teams in their next four contests on the current road trip. Obviously the Charlotte loss, at Crypto.com Arena, proved that L.A. could lose to anybody, but hopefully it also served as a wakeup call for this 13-19 Los Angeles team.