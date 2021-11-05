Lakers: Can LA Stay Afloat Without LeBron James?

Just a few weeks into the 2021-22 season, 36-year-old LeBron James is already pretty banged up. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles, the club traded away a lot of its good wing depth for one guy: aging star point guard Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers ostensibly are going to luck out with a relatively forgiving schedule as James rehabilitates from an abdominal strain and a sprained ankle over at least the next week.

Then again, we've seen just how much the club struggles without its best player. Last week with LeBron sitting, LA split its two contests against two probable lottery clubs.

Zooming out a bit on LA's schedule over the next week, one has to wonder just how much this team can do without its best (only?) two-way forward. Within the next week, the Lakers will be playing two lackluster Western Conference teams and two frisky East clubs. The Lakers are a bit fortunate that they will be playing all but one of these contests at home, where they are 4-2 on the year.

Tonight, the Lakers face off against the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder. On paper, a team with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook should have no problem vanquishing one of the worst clubs in the NBA. In reality, Los Angeles lost to OKC 123-115 just last week, struggling to contain their starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort Darius Bazley, or Derrick Favors, each of whom scored at least 15 points.

Next up, the Lakers will travel to Portland to face off against a slumping Trail Blazers club hungry to turn its luck around. Portland is 3-5 and is struggling defensively thanks to its three undersized perimeter starters.

Los Angeles then returns to the Staples Center to host the lengthy, athletic 5-4 Hornets and the defensive behemoth that is the 6-2 Miami Heat.

Los Angeles has struggled on defense all season outside of a 95-85 victory Sunday over the Rockets, but with Russell Westbrook in control of lead ball handling duties, the team has become especially one-dimensional and easy for opposing defenses to contain. He'll put up Westbrook-ian numbers but struggle with late-game decision making. Unless Anthony Davis goes supernova, Los Angeles might be lucky to escape this LeBron-free period with a 1-3 record.

