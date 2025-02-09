Carmelo Anthony Offers Wild Thoughts on Lakers Trade For Luka Doncic
10-time All-Star combo forward Carmelo Anthony, who wrapped up a (likely) first ballot Hall of Fame career as the best new addition on the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers, has a surprising theory about the mind-blowing move his old team made last weekend.
During a recent episode of his podcast "7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & Kid Mero," the 6-foot-7 Syracuse product offered up a wild theory behind the Lakers' decision to offload 10-time All-Star power forward/center Anthony Davis, recently re-signed third-year 3-and-D shooting guard Max Christie, and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for five-time All-NBA superstar guard Luka Doncic.
The 25-year-old Doncic, of course, just led Dallas to the NBA Finals literally last season. Typically, a perpetual MVP candidate in or even not quite in his prime doesn't just become available on the trade market without some major drama. But that appears to be what happened here, to hear Dallas general manager Nico Harrison tell it.
Anthony speculated that Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was aware Davis was growing restless in Los Angeles.
"He knew AD was unhappy. He knew AD was unhappy—that’s what he knew,” Anthony said. “I don’t know this as a guarantee, I’m just assuming.”
Just prior to his trade, Davis had told ESPN's Shams Charania in a TV interview that he wanted Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to trade for "another big," specifically a center so that Davis could be shifted down to the power forward spot.
“Now it’s like, ‘No, we want to play a different way, we want to play faster, we want to put you at the five,’” Anthony said of the root of Davis' frustrations. “So he’s like, ‘Cool, I’ll try.’ But then he was like, ‘No. Let me get back to the four, it’s a little bit easier.’ He can play the five, but his natural position is at the four.”
Davis had spent most of his last four seasons playing at center with the Lakers, after serving as a power forward (and occasional center) during his first two years under former head coach Frank Vogel.
During Davis' first game for Dallas, a victory over the Houston Rockets, the oft-hurt big man has already gotten hurt again, with an apparent abdominal issue.
Anthony had another wild James theory — that he was totally caught off-guard about the Davis-for-Doncic deal before it went down.
“I just don’t think he knew,” Anthony said of James. “Bron couldn’t have known. Rich Paul couldn’t know. Nobody else could know.”
