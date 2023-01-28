Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers have caught something of a lucky break, as the team will be facing off against a Boston Celtics club at TD Garden that will be without its starting point guard, who just happens to be one of Boston's best defensive players.

Per a recent league injury report, Marcus Smart will miss the matchup for the fourth straight time with a right ankle sprain.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year would have been a major threat to LA's mediocre rotation of veteran point guards -- starter Dennis Schröder, sixth man Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley (technically LA's starting shooting guard, but in reality a miscast point guard).

Beyond Smart, two-way players JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele will be with Boston's Maine NBAGL affiliate. Combo forward Danilo Gallinari, of coursed, tore his left ACL ahead of the season as expected to be out for the entirety of 2022-23.

On the Lakers side, Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) and two-way players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are unavailable. All-Star center Anthony Davis is merely probable to play his game since returning to the team following his right foot stress injury. LeBron James (sore left ankle) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) are questionable.