AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Charles Barkley: If Lakers Win Title It Will Be Because Of Anthony Davis, Not LeBron James

Melissa Rohlin

Charles Barkley called LeBron James "an older guy" and said if the Lakers win a championship, it will be because of Anthony Davis, not James. 

“I love LeBron and everything about him, but it’s going to come down to Anthony Davis," Barkley said in an appearance on The Herd With Colin Cowherd on Tuesday. 

Barkley said the Lakers' two biggest challengers for the championship are the Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks. He added that he thinks the Clippers would tire out the 35-year-old James in a seven-game series. 

"LeBron is going to have his hands full with Paul George and Kawhi [Leonard], offensively and defensively," Barkley said. "So, at his age, that's a lot to ask to handle those two guys."

Barkley went on to say Davis would be the key in that series -- and, really, any series.

"Nobody in the NBA can matchup with Anthony Davis," he said. "To me, he’s going to be the guy who’s going to dictate whether the Lakers win the championship or not. That's just my personal opinion."

James, a three-time champion and four-time MVP, was having an MVP-caliber season before the NBA was suspended March 11, averaging a league-leading 10.6 assists, 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game for the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14

But Barkley still believes Davis would be more important against the Clippers. 

“LeBron’s an older guy, he’s going to play defense, he ain’t going to get no nights off if they play the Clippers," he said. "They got a two-headed monster that can guard him. But nobody on that Clippers team can handle Anthony Davis. I said this before and I'll tell you right now: If the Lakers win the championship, it’s going to be because of Anthony Davis."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rob Pelinka Thinks The Lakers Have An Edge Inside The NBA Bubble

The Lakers' general manager believes the team's chemistry will give them an advantage in the bubble.

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

Frank Vogel Says Anthony Davis Looks Great With Protective Eye Glasses

Davis wore protective eye glasses in Wednesday's practice after being poked in the right eye in Saturday's scrimmage. He said he plans to play in the Lakers' bubble opener against the Clippers on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Should Win MVP Award

The Hall of Famer said James is his choice because he “affects the game in so many different ways,” but added he wouldn’t be surprised if Giannis Antetokounmpo won.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Says He's Going To Need To Be Very Honest About His Body During Restart

During the hiatus, James said that having extended time off wouldn't be beneficial for his body. On Tuesday, he said his body is gearing back up.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel Says 'There Is Some Concern' That Anthony Davis Won't Play Thursday Against Clippers

Davis was poked in the right eye during Saturday's scrimmage. He didn't scrimmage Monday or practice Tuesday.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

LeBron James Has Imagined Breonna Taylor Was His Sister Or Mother

James said he's imagined he was inside Taylor's apartment on March 13 when she was shot by three Louisville police officers who were targeting two other people.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Jokingly Tells Anthony Davis To Leave Him Alone After He Messes With Him On Camera

James reposted a video on Instagram of Davis messing with him and wrote: "Leave me alone man!!!"

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Said Lakers Still Have A Ways To Go Before They're A Finished Product

Vogel said the Lakers will need the eight seeding games to get to where they want to be.

Melissa Rohlin

James Worthy Has A Suggestion For Anthony Davis: 'Get You Some Goggles'

The Hall of Famer suggested that Davis should wear goggles after he got poked in the right eye in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Jill Painter Lopez

Danny Green Takes Over JaVale McGee‘s Popular Vlog Inside The NBA Bubble

Green did a fine job filling in for McGee by taking fans to the barber shop, massage room, hotel room, a Lakers practice and more. He also lets fans in on his new hobby.

Jill Painter Lopez