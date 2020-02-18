Children's Book By LeBron James Will Be Published in August

LeBron James is a three-time NBA champion, a four-time regular season MVP and a three-time Finals MVP.

Now he's also an author.

HarperCollins Publishers announced a two-book deal with the LeBron James Foundation on Tuesday. James' first book will be a picture book geared toward children titled 'I PROMISE.' It's scheduled to be released on August 11.

"Yes!! I can’t wait for everyone to read this, share this, feel empowered, and strive for greatness the same way my kids from Akron do every day," James tweeted Tuesday.

According to HarperCollins, the book "has the power to inspire all children and families to be their best." It features rhyming text by James and illustrations by New York Times bestselling artist Nina Mata.

James started the I Promise School in 2018, aimed at helping at risk-children. The school provides its students with free uniforms and meals and gives families in need free transitional housing and job placement services. All graduating students can earn free tuition to the University of Akron.

James' second book will be geared toward middle-grade students and is expected to be released in the summer of 2021.