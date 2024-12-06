Clippers Guard Takes Massive Shot at Lakers After Intuit Dome Move
The Los Angeles Lakers are the main team in the city of Los Angeles but in recent years, the Los Angeles Clippers have tried to chip away support from the city. The Clippers have seen an increase in their own popularity but they likely won't ever be able to compete in the city.
This past summer, the Clippers moved out from under the Lakers' shadow by moving to their own arena. The Intuit Dome opened just before the start of the new NBA season and the Clippers have been playing their home games there.
No longer at the Clippers sitting in the shadow of the Lakers in the Crypto.com Arena and it was a calculated move by owner Steve Ballmer. But it will take more than an arena move for the Clippers to completely separate themselves in the city.
Speaking with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Clippers guard Terance Mann gave his thoughts on the Clippers leaving the same arena that they shared for years.
“Being able to come in here and practice here; being able to use both courts. The main court and the practice courts right here, having the weight room here… just having our own stuff and we’re not seeing Lakers banners and stuff like that. So, it’s pretty cool.”
One of the biggest complaints over the years was that during the home games for the Clippers, the Lakers championship banners were displayed. The Clippers dealt with this by covering them up during games, a move that was widely criticized and debated around NBA circles.
But now in their own arena, the Clippers no longer need to deal with this issue. They have the full freedom to do what they want and are out of the Lakers' control, at least arena-wise
The Intuit Dome is a new state-of-the-art arena for the Clippers to fully build their own identity. It was a move that was a long time coming and it seems that the players were fully behind the decision.
The on-court battles between the two teams have been interesting to watch and it will get even more intense now that they don't share a court. Both sides want the bragging rights of beating the other, setting up a fun matchup when they meet going forward.
