Lakers News: Confident Anthony Davis Sees Bucks Win As Sign Of Things To Come As Road Trip Continues

One win down, five to go for the Lakers on this six-game road trip.

Anthony Davis is HIM. The Los Angeles Lakers center was the best player on the floor in last night's win against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum. A.D. had himself a game with 44 points and grabbed ten rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in the process.

In a game where All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James and All-Star Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did their thing, it was Davis who stole the show.

During a postgame press conference chat with assembled media, Davis said that he feels like his squad is trending in the right direction.

"This is a good win for us. We feel like the first game, and the last game of a long road trip are the most important. Each game is important, but starting the road trip off right. We wanted to come out and set the tone for our road trip against one of the top teams in the league."

The Lakers have five more games on this east coast road trip. The trip contains games against the Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons.

The purple and gold have been playing fantastic, especially the Chicago native. A.D. also credited Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb, who were in attendance, for his magnificent performance on Friday night.

So far, the eight-time All-Star big man is averaging 27.2 points per game, 12.6 rebounds per game, 2.7 assists per game, and 2.4 blocks per game across 19 contests for the suddenly-surging Lakers. Though the club has a mediocre 9-12 record at present, Los Angeles has won seven of its last ten games.

Don't look now, but your Lakers are heating up, and are hoping to continue to inch closer to .500 and climb their way up the Western Conference standings.