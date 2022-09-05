Skip to main content
Lakers News: The Cost Of Trading Russell Westbrook

Fresh intel on just how much L.A. will need to offload in a Russ trade.

As of this writing, Russell Westbrook remains on the Los Angeles Lakers' active roster, a spot neither he nor the Lakers want him to occupy too much longer. We've gotten some new intel on the terms of engagement for any hypothetical Westbrook deal, as some of the candidates for such an exchange seem to be dwindling.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times writes that his sources inform him that dealing away Westbrook will, at bare minimum, cost the L.A. front office one first-round draft selection. Woike adds that, should the Lakers be hoping to add more than one role player back, they will need to send out an additional first-round draft pick. The team could also add future pick swaps if necessary.

Woike considers a future trade with the Utah Jazz could work for L.A., given that the teams were able to collaborate on a transaction already this summer (the Patrick Beverley deal), and the needs of both squads. Woike considers Jazz power forward Bojan Bogdanovic the ideal target for any deal with Utah. Veterans like Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay could all be poached from the Jazz for the right price. The Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs also seem like reasonable trade partners.

Additionally, Woike reiterates the Lakers' interest in New York Knicks small forward Cam Reddish, who was buried on the New York roster after being sent there from the Atlanta Hawks.

Whatever L.A. decides to do, holding on to future draft picks does not seem to be the solution for a team whose best player is kicking off his 20th NBA season this year. The team needs to adjust to a total win-now ethos.

