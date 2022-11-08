Lakers Rumors: Could L.A. Make Moves Sooner Rather Than Later?

Your 2-7 Los Angeles Lakers will have their work cut out from them tonight when they square off against the Utah Jazz for the second time in four days. During their last matchup, the Jazz dominated the Lakers late to pull away for a 130-116 victory.

Now, the Lakers will be without injured star forward LeBron James, out with a sore left foot, and could struggle to generate much offense beyond center Anthony Davis and point guard Russell Westbrook.

Underdog Fantasy personality Rob Perez spoke with Justin Phan on a fresh episode of "Load Mismanagement" about what he speculates could happen should the Lakers fall to the Jazz:

"The Lakers are very much putting feelers out there. Trust me. It would not surprise me, if they get waxed tonight without LeBron in Utah tonight, they fall to 2-8, they cannot afford get away [from] them, especially without their draft pick this year. There will be some movement, I think in the near future. I'm not gonna specify as to who, because I know better than that, but if they lose this game tonight, you better keep your Woj bomb alerts on."

The Lakers are heavily favored to lose tonight on the road sans James. Heck, the Lakers couldn't even beat the Jazz at home with James on Friday, albeit a somewhat ailing James.

L.A. team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka is supposedly trying to hold off on making a trade until around Thanksgiving for some reason. Given how much the team has struggled to generate competitive offense in its 2-7 start, one wonders if it will even be possible for the Lakers to make a trade from a position of strength.

It has seemed for a while like $47.1 million sixth man Russell Westbrook was the most likely player to be dealt. With Los Angeles in such a tailspin, it's certainly possible the club looks to give up on its Anthony Davis-LeBron James core. James cannot be dealt from the team until the 2023 offseason due to his recent extension, but Davis sure can.