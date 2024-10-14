Could Lakers Desire For Center Spark Trade Rumors With West Rival?
With the new NBA season starting up soon, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to get themselves back into a place of contending. They were bounced in the first round of the playoffs last year but believe that things could be a little different this season.
The team let go of former head coach Darvin Ham during the offseason and replaced him with former NBA guard JJ Redick. Redick now takes over a team that could do some real damage in the league if they are put into the right places for success.
The front office hardly made any notable moves this offseason to upgrade the roster, in part due to them being limited with resources. The team wants to give Redick a chance to maximize the core group of players that are on the roster currently.
But Los Angeles is still looking around the league for some potential deals. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania recently reported that the team is looking to add another big man to the roster.
"Sources tell me the Lakers have been exploring potentially adding a big man, a center, to their roster," he said. "Not sure exactly when that will take place, but they have started looking into the marketplace."
With this desire, it could lead the Lakers to return to trade talks with a rival in the Western Conference. That would be the Portland Trail Blazers and the two sides have been discussing different deals all summer.
Portland has an excess of centers on their roster and it could see the Lakers try to pry one away. While the Lakers have enough injury issues to worry about, they could make a play for center Robert Williams III.
Williams III is currently dealing with a minor injury but he could fit in nicely with the team. His ability to rebound well could be exactly what the Lakers are missing in their frontcourt.
He would also be the easiest of the Portland big men to acquire. Williams III is on a team-friendly contract, with two years remaining. He is scheduled to make $12.4 million this season and $13.2 million next year.
Los Angeles could upgrade the center spot without spending too much money. And with all the injuries that Williams III has seen, it may not cost them much.
It remains to be seen how the Lakers will address their big-man issues. With the season starting up next week, they should look to make a move fairly soon.
