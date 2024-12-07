Could Lakers Shore Up Their Front Court Up Via Shocking Trade With Division Rivals?
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in dire need of a roster shake-up as they endure their worst stretch of the season.
Having lost seven of their last nine games, the team’s struggles show no signs of easing without internal changes. Without action, the Lakers risk falling into the play-in tournament once again—a scenario far from ideal for a franchise boasting a superstar duo in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
While the front office has often shifted blame to the head coach, it’s increasingly evident that the roster construction is the primary issue. If the Lakers are serious about maximizing their championship window with James and Davis, a trade must be prioritized, and soon.
The question remains: could the Lakers swing a deal for reinforcements, possibly even from within their own division?
One potential target is Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic. According to Evan Sidery of Clutch Points, Nurkic could be available as the Suns reportedly look to move his $18.2 million contract.
Phoenix may include multiple second-round picks or even a 2031 first-rounder to sweeten the deal. However, it is uncertain whether it would entertain a trade with the Lakers.
Now, it's cellar if the Suns would 'help' out their division rivals, but anything is possible when it comes to the trade market.
Nurkic, now in his 10th NBA season, is averaging 8.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 42 percent from the field—a subpar mark for a center. While his size and physical presence could help address the Lakers’ frontcourt needs, his inefficiency and fit raise questions.
Other centers on the market, including Nic Claxton, Nick Richards, and Walker Kessler, may be more suitable for Los Angeles. These players offer youth, versatility, and better upside, potentially making them more impactful additions.
The Lakers’ options for improving the roster are clear, but whether they have the assets to land an upgrade at center—and whether they are willing to act aggressively—remains the critical question.
The trade deadline is still over a month away, and it is clear as day that the Lakers will look to be buyers; however, will it be all talk and no action, or will this be the year they bolster the roster?
Time is almost running out for the front office to make the necessary moves to turn the season around and give James and Davis the supporting cast they need to compete for a title.
More Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Offers More Details Into Retirement Plans