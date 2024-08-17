Lakers' Crypto.com Arena Makes Huge Announcement After Clippers' Intuit Dome Grand Opening
In honor of Crypto.com Arena's 25th anniversary, the sports and entertainment center unveiled a 5,500-square-foot, six-display configuration center piece.
The new scoreboard features 41.7 million pixels so fans can witness every detail of the action. Crypto.com Arena is home to several Los Angeles teams including the Lakers, the Kings and the Sparks.
“We’re elated to unveil a new, state-of-the-art scoreboard with crisp, clear graphics and imagery for our fans to enjoy at Lakers, Kings and LA Sparks games, as well as other live events inside Crypto.com Arena,” Lee Zeidman, president of Crypto.com Arena, revealed in a statement. “As the arena celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024, working with Daktronics to showcase this spectacular centerpiece, which will bring our guests even closer to the action, compliments the numerous additional upgrades and technological advances within this historic venue.”
The Daktronics scoreboard includes new technology in order to propel the level of fan entertainment. Installation began on Aug. 1 with a crew of more than 60 workers that worked nonstop to meet the quick deadlineo of Aug. 14. Given the arena's busy schedule, the task was even more challenging to complete.
“Crypto.com Arena is the premier venue in Los Angeles and we’re excited to deliver an improved experience through the LED technology we’ve installed this year," Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach said. “This project reflects our commitment to innovation and quality, while also showing our vision for the future of technology and its role in supporting live events. We’re thrilled to see this installation come to life as it provides another exciting level of fan entertainment.”
The Los Angeles Clippers also competed at Crypto.com Arena, but held their grand opening for the Intuit Dome on Aug. 15. The team spent the last 25 years sharing the arena, formerly known as Staples Center, with the Lakers.
The Clippers have always been labeled as the little brother of the Lakers, but hope the new arena in Inglewood will help the franchise escape that narrative.
Steve Ballmer, who funded the creation of Intuit Dome, envisions the arena being regarded as the "basketball mecca."
Ballmer shared a quirky comment last year about the newest additions to Intuit Dome to decrease lines and increase fan engagement.
“Toilets! 1,160 toilets and urinals, three times the NBA average number of toilets and urinals!” Ballmer said last year. “We do not want people waiting in line. We want them to get back to their damn seats at the end of the half.”
It appears as thought Crypto.com Arena isn't falling behind, given the new innovative scoreboard.
